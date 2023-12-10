The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.
  • This season, Michigan has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 134th.
  • The Wolverines put up an average of 81.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 78.6 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • When it scores more than 78.6 points, Michigan is 4-2.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.
  • At home, the Wolverines conceded 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
  • Michigan knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon L 86-83 Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana L 78-75 Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Eastern Michigan - Crisler Center
12/19/2023 Florida - Spectrum Center

