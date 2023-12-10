The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

This season, Michigan has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.6% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 134th.

The Wolverines put up an average of 81.2 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 78.6 the Hawkeyes allow.

When it scores more than 78.6 points, Michigan is 4-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.

At home, the Wolverines conceded 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).

Michigan knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule