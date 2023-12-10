Big Ten foes meet when the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Cornhuskers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -2.5 141.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 141.5 points twice this season (in seven games).

Michigan State has an average total of 135.9 in its contests this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Michigan State has won one out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Spartans have entered three games this season favored by -140 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from Michigan State, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 2 28.6% 72.6 149.9 63.3 129.7 142.2 Nebraska 5 62.5% 77.3 149.9 66.4 129.7 143.9

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The 72.6 points per game the Spartans put up are 6.2 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (66.4).

Michigan State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 3-4-0 3-3 1-6-0 Nebraska 5-3-0 0-1 4-4-0

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Nebraska 12-2 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 4-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

