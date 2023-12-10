Michigan vs. Iowa December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) facing the Michigan Wolverines (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on BTN.
Michigan vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke: 18.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
Michigan vs. Iowa Stat Comparison
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|16th
|88.7
|Points Scored
|81.9
|67th
|274th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|75
|268th
|71st
|36.7
|Rebounds
|33.7
|170th
|134th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|151st
|236th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9
|63rd
|12th
|19
|Assists
|14.9
|95th
|13th
|8.3
|Turnovers
|12
|178th
