When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in nine of 26 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated four goals and four assists.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

