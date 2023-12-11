Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Arenac County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Owendale-Gagetown High School at Au Gres-Sims High School