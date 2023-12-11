Bojan Bogdanovic plus his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent game (December 8 loss against the Magic), produced nine points.

In this piece we'll break down Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Over 2.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per game last year, 29th in the NBA.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 45.3 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26.4 per game.

The Pacers allowed 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 17th in the league in that category.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 32 16 3 5 4 0 0

