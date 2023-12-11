Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cunningham, in his last action, had 21 points and six assists in a 123-91 loss to the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 22.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.1 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.3 PRA -- 33.1 34.2 PR -- 25.8 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Cunningham has made 8.1 shots per game, which adds up to 20.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 19.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Cunningham's Pistons average 102.8 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.4 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 124.9 points per game.

The Pacers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have conceded 10.2 makes per game, best in the league.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 38 31 3 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.