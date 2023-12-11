Should you bet on David Perron to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Perron averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

