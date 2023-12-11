Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Dickinson County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norway High School at Escanaba High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
