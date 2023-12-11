Review the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (9-3), which currently has nine players listed, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM .

In their most recent game, the Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 45-15.

The Titans are coming off of a loss to the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 31-28.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Alec Ingold FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Robert Jones OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Christian Wilkins DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Devon Achane RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Nir- rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Teair Tart DT NIR - Personal Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Kendall CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice TK McLendon Jr. DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Josh Whyle TE Knee Out

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

ESPN

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins rank seventh in total defense this season (300.2 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 428.4 total yards per game.

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by compiling 32 points per game. They rank 20th on defense (22.2 points allowed per game).

The Dolphins rank ninth in pass defense this season (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 285.1 passing yards per game.

Miami ranks eighth in run defense this year (96.6 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 143.3 rushing yards per game.

With 15 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Dolphins' -4 turnover margin ranks 20th in the NFL.

Titans Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Titans are posting 292.1 total yards per contest (27th-ranked). They rank 17th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (337 total yards allowed per game).

The Titans rank 25th in the NFL with 17.8 points per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.3 points given up per contest on defense.

From an offensive perspective, the Titans are posting 183.2 passing yards per contest (27th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (230.8 passing yards allowed per game).

In terms of rushing, Tennessee ranks 16th in the NFL on offense (108.9 rushing yards per game) and 14th defensively (106.2 rushing yards allowed per contest).

At -4, the Titans have the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 10 forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL).

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14)

Dolphins (-14) Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600)

Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600) Total: 46 points

