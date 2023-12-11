Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Genesee County, Michigan today? We have the information here.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Linden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Linden, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Flushing High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Flushing, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Bendle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • Conference: Genesee Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Saginaw, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

