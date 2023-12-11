Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Iron County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Iron County High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.