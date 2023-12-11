Isaiah Stewart could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Indiana Pacers.

In his previous game, a 123-91 loss versus the Magic, Stewart had three points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Stewart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.7 8.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.1 7.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 19.2 17 PR -- 17.8 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Stewart's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons average the ninth-most possessions per game with 102.8.

Conceding 124.9 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers give up 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

The Pacers give up 24.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Pacers allow 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 27 10 6 1 0 1 2

