Can we anticipate Joe Veleno scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

Veleno has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Veleno has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

