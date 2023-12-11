Should you wager on Justin Holl to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holl stats and insights

  • Holl is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • Holl has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.