Can we anticipate Klim Kostin finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

  • Kostin has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
  • Kostin has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are allowing 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:45 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:04 Away W 5-2
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

