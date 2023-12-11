If you live in Oceana County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkerville High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11

6:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at Hart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11

7:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Hart, MI

Hart, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian High School at Pentwater High School