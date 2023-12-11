Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogemaw County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ogemaw County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ogemaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oscoda High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
