The Detroit Pistons (2-20) host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) after losing 10 home games in a row. The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSIN

BSDETX and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 124 - Pistons 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-9.7)

Pacers (-9.7) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.3

The Pacers have covered the spread more often than the Pistons this year, tallying an ATS record of 12-8-0, compared to the 8-14-0 mark of the Pistons.

Indiana (3-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (75%) than Detroit (6-8) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the total 54.5% of the time this season (12 out of 22). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (16 out of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 5-5, while the Pistons are 2-18 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pistons are the third-worst squad in the NBA (108 points per game). On defense, they are 23rd (118.2 points conceded per game).

Detroit collects 45 rebounds per game and give up 42.5 boards, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.

At 26.1 assists per game, the Pistons are 10th in the league.

In 2023-24, Detroit is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.5 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

The Pistons are the third-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.2 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.