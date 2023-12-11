The Green Bay Packers' (6-6) injury report has 12 players listed as they prepare for their Monday, December 11 matchup with the New York Giants (4-8). It begins at 8:15 PM at MetLife Stadium.

The Packers faced the Kansas City Chiefs in their most recent game, winning 27-19.

Last time out, the Giants won 10-7 over the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Out Elgton Jenkins OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Chest Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable Devonte Wyatt DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Quay Walker LB Shoulder Doubtful Jonathan Owens S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Parris Campbell WR Knee Questionable Daniel Bellinger TE Illness Questionable A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Questionable Carter Coughlin LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out

Packers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

ABC

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are putting up 329.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, giving up 340.0 yards per contest.

The Packers are compiling 21.5 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank 11th on defense with 20.3 points allowed per game.

The Packers are averaging 224.7 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, giving up 203.8 passing yards per game.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (136.3 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has played better offensively, ranking 19th in the NFL by averaging 104.9 rushing yards per game.

With 13 forced turnovers (27th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Packers (+1) own the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Giants Season Insights

The Giants' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 258.7 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th with 364.3 total yards allowed per contest.

The Giants rank second-worst in points per game (13.3), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 26th in the NFL with 24.3 points surrendered per contest.

The Giants' passing game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 151.6 passing yards per game. They have been more effective defensively, surrendering 228.3 passing yards per contest (21st-ranked).

New York has been struggling against the run, ranking fourth-worst with 136.1 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been better on offense, generating 107.1 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked).

The Giants sport a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Packers vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-6)

Packers (-6) Moneyline: Packers (-275), Giants (+225)

Packers (-275), Giants (+225) Total: 37 points

