Will Patrick Kane find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane 2022-23 stats and insights

In 17 of 73 games last season, Kane scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He posted four goals (plus 18 assists) on the power play.

Kane averaged 2.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

