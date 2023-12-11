Patrick Kane will be among those in action Monday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Kane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrick Kane vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kane's plus-minus last season was -22, in 17:24 per game on the ice.

In 17 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Last season Kane scored 21 goals, via 227 shots (converting 9.3%).

In 29 of 73 games last season, Kane had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Kane's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 80 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.