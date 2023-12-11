On Monday, December 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-20) will look to end a 10-game home losing streak when hosting the Indiana Pacers (12-8), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSIN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Pacers matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSIN

BSDETX and BSIN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 124.9 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Pistons are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -225 scoring differential overall. They put up 108 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 118.2 per outing (23rd in league).

The teams combine to score 236.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 243.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Indiana has covered 12 times in 20 games with a spread this season.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Pistons and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Pacers +10000 +4000 -

