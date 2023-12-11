Pistons vs. Pacers December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Division rivals square off when the Detroit Pistons (2-15) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (9-7) at Little Caesars Arena, tipping off on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.
Pistons vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDETX, BSIN
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham puts up 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Ausar Thompson posts 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks (ninth in NBA).
- Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 7.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Killian Hayes puts up 8.6 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.2 boards.
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Bruce Brown is putting up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Pacers are getting 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this season.
Pistons vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Pacers
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|127.6
|117.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|50.3%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
