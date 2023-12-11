The Detroit Pistons (2-20) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end a 19-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDETX and BSIN. The over/under is set at 246.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -6.5 246.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 246.5 points just twice this season.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 226.2 points, 20.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Detroit has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win two times (10%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 14 games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 14 70% 128.4 236.4 124.9 243.1 239.3 Pistons 2 9.1% 108 236.4 118.2 243.1 223.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over four times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

The Pistons' 108 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 124.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pistons and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-14 6-8 12-10 Pacers 12-8 3-1 16-4

Pistons vs. Pacers Point Insights

Pistons Pacers 108 Points Scored (PG) 128.4 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 124.9 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 8-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

