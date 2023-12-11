The Detroit Pistons' (2-20) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Monday, December 11 game against the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at Little Caesars Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' last contest was a 123-91 loss to the Magic on Friday. Cade Cunningham's team-leading 21 points paced the Pistons in the losing effort.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (Knee), Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSIN

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -6.5 246.5

