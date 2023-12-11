The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) after losing 10 straight home games.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 49.9% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Detroit is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.

The Pistons average 16.9 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Pacers allow (124.9).

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons score fewer points per game at home (107.3) than on the road (108.7), but also give up fewer at home (116.7) than on the road (119.7).

This season the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (27.0 per game) than away (25.2).

Pistons Injuries