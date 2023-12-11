The Detroit Red Wings, with Robby Fabbri, are in action Monday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Fabbri's props? Here is some information to help you.

Robby Fabbri vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Fabbri has averaged 10:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Fabbri has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fabbri has a point in eight games this season (out of 14), including multiple points five times.

Fabbri has an assist in four of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Fabbri's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Fabbri has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 1 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

