Shayne Gostisbehere will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars face off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Prop bets for Gostisbehere are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:34 on the ice per game.

In five of 25 games this year, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in 10 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 25 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Gostisbehere goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 80 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 25 Games 2 19 Points 0 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

