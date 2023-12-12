Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Cheboygan County, Michigan today? We have the information below.
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newberry High School at Cheboygan Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cheboygan, MI
- Conference: Straits Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Area High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
