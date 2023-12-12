Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eaton County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School - Lansing at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellevue High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olivet High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton Rapids High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
