High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bendle High School at Clio High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Clio, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Chesaning High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Chesaning, MI
  • Conference: Mid-Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Beecher High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Mt. Morris, MI
  • Conference: Genesee Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mumford High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Atherton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ovid-Elsie High School at Montrose High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Montrose, MI
  • Conference: Mid-Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at H. H. Dow High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Midland, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bad Axe High School at International Academy of Flint

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

