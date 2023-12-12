Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Gratiot County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Montcalm High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.