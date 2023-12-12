Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Horizon teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule in one game, the Bowling Green Falcons squaring off against the Wright State Raiders.
Horizon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bowling Green Falcons at Wright State Raiders
|11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
