Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Ingham County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Jackson High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Lansing at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesville High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
