High school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Michigan Lutheran High School at Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Central High School at Grandville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at Covenant Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mona Shores High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kelloggsville High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Ada, MI

Ada, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornapple Kellogg High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Whitehall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Whitehall, MI

Whitehall, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morley Stanwood High School at Comstock Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Comstock Park, MI

Comstock Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Grand Rapids High School at Kenowa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Godwin Heights School