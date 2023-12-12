High school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Michigan Lutheran High School at Heritage Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Central High School at Grandville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Grandville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at Covenant Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Kent City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Kent City, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mona Shores High School at Rockford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Rockford, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kelloggsville High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Ada, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornapple Kellogg High School at Lowell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Lowell, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Whitehall High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Whitehall, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Morley Stanwood High School at Comstock Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Comstock Park, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Grand Rapids High School at Kenowa Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Godwin Heights School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.