Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastpointe at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Valley High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
