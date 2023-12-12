Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Manistee County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mesick, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
