Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Menominee County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapid River High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harris, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
