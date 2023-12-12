Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Oakland County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakland Christian High School at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastpointe at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi Christian Academy at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Oxford, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: White Lake, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Clawson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin Catholic High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Berkley, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School - Troy at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Kettering High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn Hills Christian School at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Wolverine Christian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
