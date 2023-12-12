Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Otsego County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pellston High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillman High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
