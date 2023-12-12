The Detroit Red Wings, including Patrick Kane, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Kane are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Patrick Kane vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Kane averaged 17:24 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -22.

He had a goal in 17 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Kane had 21 goals last season, and took 227 shots, converting 9.3% of them.

In 29 of 73 games last season, Kane had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 61.7% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kane has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kane Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

