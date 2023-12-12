Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite St. Louis Blues (13-13-1, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Blues Betting Trends

In nine of 27 matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Blues have won 44.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-5).

The Red Wings have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 50.0%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, St. Louis has put together a 1-3 record (winning just 25.0% of its games).

Detroit has 13 games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 6-7 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.3 2.9 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.9 3.8 3 10.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 5-4-1 6.3 3.9 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.9 2.9 12 27.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.