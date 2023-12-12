Pavel Buchnevich and Dylan Larkin are two of the top players to watch when the St. Louis Blues face the Detroit Red Wings at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 13 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 13 assists (0.5 per game), taking 3.2 shots per game and shooting 14.9%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 26 total points (1.0 per game).

Detroit's Larkin has posted 25 total points (1.0 per game), with 11 goals and 14 assists.

This season, Lucas Raymond has scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 4-2-0 on the season, giving up 12 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collecting 163 saves with a .931% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas has been a key contributor for St. Louis this season, collecting 27 points in 27 games.

Buchnevich is another important player for St. Louis, with 20 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.

Jordan Kyrou has posted five goals and 12 assists for St. Louis.

Joel Hofer (5-5-0) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .893% save percentage ranks 47th in the NHL.

Red Wings vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 26th 2.78 Goals Scored 3.7 2nd 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 20th 30.2 Shots 30.1 22nd 27th 32.5 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 31st 8.75% Power Play % 23.01% 10th 20th 78.38% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 23rd

