Will Robby Fabbri light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Fabbri's shooting percentage is 40.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 87 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

