Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Saginaw County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Carrollton, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birch Run High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
