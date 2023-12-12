Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Shiawassee County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durand Area High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Byron, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Canton Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.