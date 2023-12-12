The Golden State Warriors (10-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on December 12, 2023.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Phoenix has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.

The Suns put up 115.1 points per game, equal to what the Warriors give up.

When Phoenix scores more than 115.1 points, it is 10-2.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.8% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Golden State has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fourth.

The Warriors score just 2.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Suns give up to opponents (113.0).

Golden State is 7-4 when it scores more than 113.0 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are averaging 117.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.0 more points than they're averaging in road games (113.1).

At home, Phoenix is ceding 3.7 more points per game (114.8) than when playing on the road (111.1).

The Suns are averaging 12.0 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging in road games (12.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.4% in home games and 37.7% in road games.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors put up 111.6 points per game at home, 7.9 fewer points than away (119.5). Defensively they concede 113.9 per game, 2.5 fewer points than on the road (116.4).

In 2023-24 Golden State is giving up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than on the road (116.4).

At home the Warriors are averaging 27.3 assists per game, 0.9 less than on the road (28.2).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kevin Durant Out Ankle Grayson Allen Out Groin Nassir Little Out Concussion Damion Lee Out Knee

Warriors Injuries