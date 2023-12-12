Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Van Buren County, Michigan today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lawrence High School at Comstock High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

South Haven High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Kalamazoo Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Conference: Southwestern Michigan

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gobles High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

Location: Lawton, MI

Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

Location: Paw Paw, MI

Conference: Wolverine

How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Conference: Southwest 10

How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School