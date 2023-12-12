Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Van Buren County, Michigan today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gobles High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lawton, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
