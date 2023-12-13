The Detroit Pistons, Ausar Thompson included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Thompson, in his most recent action, had 20 points and six rebounds in a 131-123 loss to the Pacers.

Below we will dive into Thompson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.6 9.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 6.0 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.1 PRA -- 21.5 16.1 PR -- 19 15



Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the 76ers

Thompson has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Thompson's Pistons average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.2 points per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Ausar Thompson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 32 12 13 4 0 3 1

